Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.09. 434,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,878. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

