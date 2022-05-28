Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

