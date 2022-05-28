Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JACK. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

