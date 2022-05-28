Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack in the Box updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

Shares of JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.