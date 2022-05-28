Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

Shares of JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

