Jack Roddy Purchases 3,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Jack Roddy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $13,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Roddy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jack Roddy purchased 3,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.

PRPL stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.