Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

