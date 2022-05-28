Jag Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.95.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

