Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($126.60) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($124.47) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($136.17) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($146.81) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SY1 opened at €104.25 ($110.90) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($78.17). The business has a 50 day moving average of €107.19 and a 200-day moving average of €113.11.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

