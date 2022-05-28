JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. JFE has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Get JFE alerts:

About JFE (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.