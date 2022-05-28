JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. JFE has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.85.
About JFE (Get Rating)
