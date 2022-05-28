John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the April 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PDT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

