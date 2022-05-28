Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Joint has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at $31,534,023.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $71,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

