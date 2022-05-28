JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR FME opened at €56.58 ($60.19) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($54.23) and a one year high of €71.14 ($75.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €59.65 and a 200 day moving average of €58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

