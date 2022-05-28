JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.73.

SNAP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

