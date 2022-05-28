JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 71.05 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

