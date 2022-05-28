JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Target Price to GBX 225

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 325.83 ($4.10).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.42. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 318.60 ($4.01).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

