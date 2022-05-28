Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $31.22. 2,867,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,554. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

