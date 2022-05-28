Kcash Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $508,759.98 and approximately $347,707.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.