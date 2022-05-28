Kelly L. Price Sells 1,742 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) COO Kelly L. Price sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $22,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,762.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

