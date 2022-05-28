Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 41.2% in May

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

KIQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 46,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,849. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 81,034 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the period.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

