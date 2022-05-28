KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

KMPH stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KemPharm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KemPharm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

