KeyCorp Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $217.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $217.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Albemarle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.65.

ALB opened at $270.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $115,020,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

