KeyCorp Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $414.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $459.00 to $414.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COO. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.44.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.40 and a 200-day moving average of $393.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

