KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,716,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

Shares of KLAC opened at $371.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.78 and a 200-day moving average of $373.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

