Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $34.45 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.69 or 0.08291165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008719 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,858,211 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

