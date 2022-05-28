Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $724,740.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

