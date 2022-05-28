Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $12,286.91 and approximately $7.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

