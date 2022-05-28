Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Purchases £13,800 in Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($17,365.04).

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £105.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Knights Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGH. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.16) to GBX 165 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

