L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.02. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $240.92. 668,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,124. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

