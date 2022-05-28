La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

