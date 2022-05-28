Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

