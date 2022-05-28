LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Short Interest Update

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ LVACU remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVACU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

