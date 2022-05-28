Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

