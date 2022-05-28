Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.