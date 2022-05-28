Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stake Lessened by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Leslie’s worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

LESL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,761. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.