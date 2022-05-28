Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Capitalization of $284,316.36

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $284,316.36 and $38.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,848.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.37 or 0.06154041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00218818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00612526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00614381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00078347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

