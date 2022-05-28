Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,500,000. Covalis Capital LLP boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $18,918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $18,684,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

