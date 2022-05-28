Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.95) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 570 ($7.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £332.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 678.10. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 569.09 ($7.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08.

In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($37,875.93).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

