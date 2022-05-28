Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Hits $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.94 or 0.05027532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00508751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

