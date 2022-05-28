Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCLP traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,122,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,515,547. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Life Clips (Get Rating)
