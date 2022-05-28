Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the April 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCLP traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,122,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,515,547. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

