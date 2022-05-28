LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LIQT opened at $0.57 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiqTech International news, CEO Alexander J. Buehler bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,035,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peyton Boswell bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 108,640 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 304,188 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 14.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

