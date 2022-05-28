LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.