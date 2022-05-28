LMR Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,862 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 497,538 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

