LMR Partners LLP Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,750 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $240,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

TCOM stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

