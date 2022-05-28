LMR Partners LLP Invests $9.97 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

