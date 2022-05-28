LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,249,000 after buying an additional 57,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 128.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after buying an additional 220,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 382,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,154,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

