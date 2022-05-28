LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $3,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $58.94 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

