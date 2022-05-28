LMR Partners LLP Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655,077 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

