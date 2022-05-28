Lobstex Price Tops $0.0120 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $282,862.70 and $20.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,596,458 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

