Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LRFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.99. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRFC shares. TheStreet cut Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.