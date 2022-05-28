Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LGV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,494. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.